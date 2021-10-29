Cardi B Shouts Out Tamron Hall For Her ‘Pregnant Cardi’ Costume

Cardi B shouted out everyone’s favorite auntie, Tamron Hall, today on social media. On today’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the journalist-turned-daytime host came out in not one, but two, different costumes. The first costume was a tribute to Cardi B herself, in which she sported a glittery Dolce & Gabbana cut-out bodysuit with […]

Cardi B shouted out everyone’s favorite auntie, Tamron Hall, today on social media.

On today’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the journalist-turned-daytime host came out in not one, but two, different costumes.

The first costume was a tribute to Cardi B herself, in which she sported a glittery Dolce & Gabbana cut-out bodysuit with a prosthetic baby bump, paying tribute to the rapper’s performance at the 2021 BET Awards — which also served as a de facto pregnancy announcement, too.

OMMMGGG IM LIVING !!! This is sooo freakin cool !!!!! https://t.co/4YqG2NV4Tf — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 29, 2021

Later on in the show, according to The New York Post, Tamron Hall paid tribute to Naomi Campbell by donning her 1993 Vivienne Westwood fashion show, where she fell due to her oversized platform heels.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also got a nod & a wink from “The Real,” in which one of the hosts portrayed a pregnant version of her in a skit that also featured “Octomom” and Kim Kardashian. Lil Nas X was also featured in the skit, which was actually quite funny all around.

Talk about the mother of all Lamaze classes! @KimKardashian, @iamcardib, Octomom and @LilNasX may have one thing in common, but can they get through a Lamaze class together? pic.twitter.com/nxqF4StwqJ — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) October 29, 2021

Cardi B, meanwhile, is promoting a new upcoming episode of Cardi Tries, which will air on Facebook Watch.