Cardi B Clears The Air After Unleashing On Joe Budden  

Cardi B explained that she sometimes gets “a little aggressive” after tearing into Joe Budden over his criticism of her career.

Cardi B is opening up after unleashing on Joe Budden in a fiery rant over her album rollout.

The NYC rapper has been vocal about the release schedule for her upcoming album in recent weeks. On Thursday (July 18) Cardi fired off at Budden following a discussion of his podcast about her unwillingness to drop the project.

However, hours after going in on her critics in a Spaces conversation on X (Twitter), Cardi set things straight. Ultimately, despite the drama, the “Wanna Be” rapper is grateful so much hype surrounds the project.

“I wanna say this to Bardi gang or anybody who’s just a fan of my music or even my craziness,” she began. “I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it’s good or bad I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album.”

Cardi also explained why the conversation got so heated before reaffirming the album will arrive before the year is out.

“Sometimes I get a little aggressive because yall know I don’t like to be told what to do,” she added. “But I promise you it’s coming THIS YEAR. Thank you for the love and anticipation and always holding me down I love yall.”

I wanna say this to Bardi gang or anybody who’s just a fan of my music or even my craziness… I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it’s good or bad I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album..Sometimes I get a little aggressive… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 19, 2024

She also reposted a tweet backing her tirade against the rapper-turned-podcaster.

”Cardi is 100% in the right for standing up for herself against Joe Budden,” the fan wrote. “He been downplaying her artistry & questioning her work ethic for years now. Even creating non sense comparisons with every other rap girl. The treatment and the expectation around Cardi always different.”

During her Spaces talk, Cardi B accused Budden of comparing her to other female artists.

“You really want my album to come out so you can criticize it ‘cause every single time I drop a record, you don’t like it,” she said. “Every single time a b#### drops something and they doing mediocre, you say they doing better than me. Every b####.”

Cardi B Goes at Joe Budden: pic.twitter.com/0J6CJVMgoG — CASH THE STAMPEDE. (@KINGDALLASCASH) July 18, 2024

While fans await the album, Cardi B dropped off a new single with Rob49.