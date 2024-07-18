Joe Budden Swears He Never Received Lap Dance From Cardi B High On Coke

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said she gave Joe Budden lap dances while he was high on coke when she was a stripper in a rant bashing the rapper-turned-podcaster.

Cardi B excoriated Joe Budden in an X (formerly known as Twitter) Spaces rant on Thursday (July 18). The Atlantic Records artist targeted Budden for criticizing her throughout her career. Her tirade stemmed from a podcast in which Budden discussed her unwillingness to release her sophomore album.

“You always talk about [how] you have a source at Atlantic,” she said. “You’re a f###### lie. There’s probably like 400 people that work at Atlantic … But I only talk to a couple of people … If something’s coming out, I already know who said it because I only talk to four people, four to five people in the building … So, you not getting information [about] me.”

She continued, “You every single f######— every five, six months, you comparing another female rapper towards me. You compare new artists, you compare old artists. You compare every single f###### artist with me, bro. Everything! Everything! If you love these b###### so much, why you not talking ‘bout their album? Why you not talking ‘bout what they do?”

Cardi B Goes at Joe Budden: pic.twitter.com/0J6CJVMgoG — CASH THE STAMPEDE. (@KINGDALLASCASH) July 18, 2024

Cardi B said Budden had no true interest in hearing her album despite him claiming to be a fan. She believed he viewed her as an easy target for criticism.

“You really want my album to come out so you can criticize it ‘cause every single time I drop a record, you don’t like it,” she said. “Every single time a b#### drops something and they doing mediocre, you say they doing better than me. Every b####.”

She added, “Shut the f### up! You don’t even know me. Everything you do, whether it’s my personal life or it’s music life, you always talking s### about it.”

Cardi B’s verbal assault included claims of giving Budden lap dances while he was high on coke when she was a stripper.

“Bruh, I gave you a lap dance two times at f###### Starlets,” she declared. “You was high as f###! High as f### on coke, n####. Smell that coke through your breath.”

Budden denied the allegations.

“I have also never gotten a lap dance from this lady,” he wrote on X. “I also have never done coke.”

Budden apologized to Cardi B on social media. He promised to never talk about her for the rest of her career.