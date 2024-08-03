Cardi B Clears Up Paternity Questions & Makes Custody Demands In Offset Divorce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B is expecting her third child with Offset yet seeking a divorce. She wants primary custody of their children.

Cardi B confirmed her estranged husband Offset is the father of her third child in court documents obtained by the Associated Press on Friday (August 2). The hitmaking rapper announced her pregnancy and filed for divorce on Thursday (August 1).

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi B cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorcing Offset in her court filing. She sought primary custody of their children.

“There is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation between the parties,” her divorce filing noted.

Offset faced allegations of infidelity throughout his marriage. He most recently denied a cheating rumor in July.

“People really need to do the research,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8-month pregnant women wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!”

A rep for Cardi B told the Associated Press, “This is not based on any one particular incident. It has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

Cardi B married Offset in 2017. Their daughter Kulture was born in 2018. They welcomed their son Wave in 2021.

The couple separated in late 2023. Attempts to save their marriage were unsuccessful.

Cardi B previously filed for divorce in 2020. She withdrew her first divorce attempt within a few months.