Cardi B Complains About Cost Of Living Despite Claiming She’s Worth More Than $40 Million 

Cardi B recently revealed she’s worth more than $40 million but she’s still feeling the pinch, complaining about $6 lettuce.

While Cardi B is worth millions, she still feels the cost of increasing prices.

The NYC rapper took to Twitter to complain about the cost of her grocery shopping and how much she must pay for her salad.

“Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑,’ Cardi B wrote on Tuesday evening (Jan. 3). According to Belcalis, the price of grocery shopping is so high, it’s comparable to eating out. “You might as well eat outside !!” she added.

Cardi B had apparently returned from a trip to the store and was shocked at the price of lettuce. “B#### why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑” she questioned.

B#### why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑 pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

While many in the replies joined Cardi in bemoaning the cost of living, others pointed out her fans aren’t in the same income bracket.

Cardi B Claims She’s Worth More than $40 Million

Last month the “Hot S###” hitmaker claimed she is worth more than $40 million after speculating the country has gone into recession. However, Cardi B said she works hard on budgeting to maintain her lifestyle while paying her bills and helping her loved ones.

“I’m worth more [than] that,” she said in response to a tweet suggesting she is worth $40 million. “And guess what? If I don’t save, work, and budget I could lose it too!” tweeted Cardi B. “What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly. I too have bills, responsibilities, and people I have to help.”

Cardi B may be correct about an impending recession. Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva warned 2023 will be tougher on the global economy than the last 12 months.

“The three big economies, US, EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously,” she said, as per CNN Business.

“We expect one third of the world economy to be in recession,” she explained. However, she also said that even for countries that are not in recession: “It would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people.”