Cardi B Says She’s Worth More Than $40 Million

Belcalis Almánzar Cephus has already built an impressive financial empire after just seven years in the public spotlight. Through her music releases and business deals, the former reality television star better known as Cardi B likely amassed a notable fortune.

Apparently, Cardi B’s lucrative assets still do not make her immune to a possible fiscal downturn. She addressed what appears to be America’s looming slide into economic hard times during this holiday season.

“[We’re] going through a recession… Merry Christmas🎄,” tweeted Cardi on Tuesday afternoon. While more than 49,000 accounts liked that tweet, at least one person had something negative to say about the post.

We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas 🎄 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 20, 2022

One Twitter user quote-tweeted Cardi B and added, “Says the rapper worth 40 million.” In response, Cardi explained how her work ethic and budgeting help her maintain her lifestyle despite obligations to her family and loved ones. She also refuted the number associated with her rumored $40 million net worth.

“I’m worth more [than] that and guess what? If I don’t save, work, and budget I could lose it too!” tweeted Cardi B. “What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly. I too have bills, responsibilities, and people I have to help.”

I’m worth more then that and guess what ? If I don’t save ,work and budget I could lose it too! What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly.I too have bills,responsibilities and people I have to help. https://t.co/QWIaj5Lpma — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 20, 2022

Cardi B has earned multiple RIAA Diamond Awards (10 million units) for songs in her discography. Furthermore, the Bronx-raised superstar’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is the longest-charting female rap album of all time. The RIAA certified Invasion of Privacy as 3x-Platinum.

Back in February, Cardi revealed promoters offered her more than $1 million for one show. Earlier this month, the “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” rhymer disclosed another $1 million payment for a 35-minute performance at a private event.

In addition to her musical output, Cardi B has several other money-making endeavors. For example, the 30-year-old Grammy winner is an equity partner in the vodka-infused Whipshots whipped cream brand. Cardi has also worked with Amazon, Pepsi, Reebok, Balenciaga, Playboy, Netflix, and Facebook.