Cardi B Posts Text Messages Showing She Makes Over $1 Million A Show

The Diamond-certified rapper claims to be making seven figures per performance with just one album.

Is Cardi B a music superstar? Apparently, that was a debate taking place on Twitter yesterday. The Grammy-winning rapper decided to jump into the discussion as well.

According to The Shade Room, Cardi B responded to the online arguments about her star power by sharing text messages from what appears to be her agent. The dollar amounts in the now-deleted post had a lot of people commenting.

Cardi uploaded a screenshot of a conversation from November. The texter was checking to see if Cardi would be interested in doing possible show dates for $1,150,000 per gig. The Bronx native’s last message back simply read, “I guess.”

In the tweet’s caption, Cardi wrote, “Over [a million] a show [with] 1 album. BIG SUPERSTAR. Are you dumb? Waiting on my agent, got like 3 overseas, one for [$2 million].”

Cardi B’s debut studio LP, Invasion of Privacy, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2018. The project became the first, and so far only, female rap album to remain on the Billboard 200 for at least 200 weeks.

Invasion of Privacy is the first project by a female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. It also earned 3x-Platinum status from the RIAA and hosts the Diamond-certified singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Cardi is the only female rapper to have more than one Diamond song.

After The Shade Room re-posted Cardi B’s tweet about her possible $1 million bookings on Instagram, the 29-year-old Being Mary Jane, Hustlers, and F9 actress commented on the IG page, “If anybody [is] lost this was about [a] lil Twitter debate lol.”