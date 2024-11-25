Cardi B Declares 2025 Her Payback Year: “Apologize To Me Today” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B issued a warning to anybody who disrespected her this year, promising payback at the strike of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Cardi B is heading into the New Year with a vengeance, putting her haters on notice and vowing to collect on past-due apologies on January 1.

On Sunday (November 24), the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker hopped on Instagram Live to put her haters on notice. Cardi explained that she’s been making plans and setting goals for 2025, including settling scores with anyone who’s disrespected her.

“I’m letting you know right muthafucking now,” Cardi B began. “Every n#### or b#### that muthafucking play with me in 2024, I’m letting you know right now. Y’all better apologize to me today. Today any n#### or any b#### that played with me y’all better f###### apologize to me today.

Cardi B continued, promising to whip out her belt on January 1, 2025.

“Everybody always say this, every New Years, but this time I’m standing on it,” she added. “I’m standing on that s###. Next year as soon as 12:00 A.M. hit, I’m hitting the reset button. You hear me? I’m hitting the f###### reset button. I’m whipping everybody’s ass with a wet belt.”

While Cardi B didn’t mention her targets by name, she confessed, “I’m sick of f###### everybody.”

Earlier this month, Cardi B revealed she had shelved plans to deliver her sophomore album in 2024. While reflecting on her tumultuous year, she said, “This has been the most weirdest year I have ever experienced.”

However, she promised that 2025 would be different, insisting, “I know next year is going to be my f###### year.”

“My album will be out, my secret businesses will be out,” she added. “I can’t tell you what I’m working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend; I’m hoe-less right now. I gotta get my s### together.”