Cardi B Crushes Fans’ Hopes With Major Album Announcement 

Cardi B is opening up about her long-awaited sophomore album in a candid late-night Instagram Live from her home recording studio.
Fans have patiently waited six long years for the follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy. While Cardi B had previously promised to release the album this year, she has since confirmed that the wait will extend a bit longer.
“I’ve been feeling so emotional lately,” she began. “Because I know next year is going to be my f###### year. This has been the most weirdest year I have ever experienced. I don’t know what the f### happened this year, I can’t even tell you.”
Cardi B went on to explain that she’s had a tumultuous year, adding that she “fell in love then fell out of love then got a divorce” and has since been “outside” partying non-stop.
“I don’t know what the f### is going on,” she continued. “I’m going through a very different transition in my f###### life and life is moving a little bit too fast. I don’t want to crash.”
Cardi B Wants A Boyfriend & An Album in 2025
However, Cardi B admitted, “I have to get my s### together,” and release her album, vowing to start from today. She also teased some mystery ventures coming in 2025.
“Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out,” she continued. “I can’t tell you what I’m working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend; I’m hoe-less right now. I gotta get my s### together.”
Back in April, Cardi B confirmed the album would arrive before the year was out.
“I take my music so f###### seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out,” she told Rolling Stone. “Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every f###### word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out.”
Check out some reactions below.