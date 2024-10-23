Cardi B Cancels Upcoming Concert After Being Hospitalized For “Medical Emergency”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B was supposed to headline the 2024 ONE MusicFest featuring GloRilla, Nelly, Gunna, Method Man, Redman and more.

Cardi B pulled out of the upcoming 2024 ONE MusicFest. On Wednesday (October 23), she told fans she couldn’t perform due to health issues. She was booked to headline the festival on Saturday (October 26).

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” she wrote on social media. “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all.”

The hitmaker gave birth to her third child in September. Earlier this week, Cardi B noted how much she struggled to breathe in an Instagram Live rant about a prankster calling Child Protective Services on her.

Cardi B is currently going through a divorce. She repeatedly disparaged her estranged Offset in a series of Twitter (X) posts on Tuesday (October 22).

“Bro I wish the worst on this man,” she wrote. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b###### be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is to heavy!!”

She added, “I don’t wish him death ..but I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic p############…. And his family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a p############ of a Person … I [want] him to get hit by a f###### truck. HE really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”

Cardi B previously claimed she didn’t want “beef” with Offset. She hoped to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with the father of her three children.