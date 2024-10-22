Cardi B Vows To Sue Cops, CPS Over False Child Abuse Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B unleashed on an anonymous caller who reported her to cops and CPS, threatening to hire celeb attorney Drew Findling to sue.

Cardi B is furious after cops and Child Protective Services turned up at her house late at night to investigate allegations of child abuse following a call from a “prankster.”

Furthermore, the NYC rapper vowed to hire celebrity attorney Drew Findling to sue the authorities and the person responsible for sending them to her home.

Despite being so sick that she was struggling to breathe properly, Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live Monday (October 21), warning there will be hell to pay over the child abuse allegations.

“Y’all muthafuckas have taken s### too f###### far,” she began. “When you mess with my f###### kids, I swear to you I’m going to get to the f###### bottom bottom of it, okay.”

The rant continued, with Cardi B revealing someone had placed an anonymous call to CPS.

“For Child Protective services to come to my f###### house-not my house, my gated Mansion at 11:00 p.m. while my childrens are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f###### dumb?” she added.

Cardi B Intends To Sue Cops, CPS & Anonymous Caller

After noting, “We are the only colored people in my neighborhood,” Cardi B threatened to take legal action.

“I promise you this. I’m gonna sue Child Protective Services for f###### coming to my house at whatever the f### time it comes,” she stated. “I’m also going to sue the person that did this anonymous call. And soon as I wake up in the morning, I’m calling Drew Findling because I’m going to get to the bottom of this. I’mma hire the best private investigator in the whole f###### country because y’all take joking and y’all take s### a little too far.”

Cardi B then warned not to play with her and “ex-husband” Offset insisting they’re great parents.

“We don’t play that s###,” she said. “My kids live great. My kids have never been touched, never got hit. No matter how annoying they are, I never hit my kids.”