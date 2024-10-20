Cardi B Calls For Peace Amid Ongoing Divorce With Offset

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B has expressed her desire for peace as she seeks a healthy co-parenting relationship with her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi B is calling for peace as she seeks to mend her relationship with rapper Offset for the sake of their children.

This is following turbulent weeks when the two exchange sharp words across social media.

The Grammy Award-winning artist addressed the situation during a conversation on X Spaces, stressing that her primary goal is a conflict-free co-parenting relationship.

“I don’t want to have beef with anybody that I love,” Cardi said during the discussion. “All the divorce things that happen, I want peace and I want friendship. I just want, like, a healthy co-parenting relationship.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July for the second time since their marriage began in 2017.

Despite trading accusations, including Offset suggesting that Cardi may have been unfaithful while she was pregnant, the rapper is now focused on maintaining a civil relationship for their children’s well-being.

The couple shares three kids: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their youngest daughter, born in September.

During the discussion, Cardi opened up about how she wishes to emulate the amicable dynamic her own parents developed after their separation.

“I want to be like my mom and my dad,” Cardi explained, noting that while the two no longer interact as a couple, they successfully prioritized her and her sister’s needs. “They don’t f**k with each other, they just there for me and my sister.”

Cardi also reflected on her newly single status at 31.

While she admitted she enjoyed her independence, she recognized the need for balance.

“I’ve been having fun,” she said. “But I feel like me being single and me having fun, I have to stop it because I don’t want it to get in the way of my work.”

Cardi emphasized that her career remains a top priority and that she’s wary of distractions preventing her from staying focused.

“I’m paranoid to give people my time,” she added.