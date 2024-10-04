Cardi B Gets Candid About Offset Split Despite Reunion Rumors: “Everything Is Dead” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset’s Instagram Live from Cardi B’s home studio sparked speculation that the couple were reuniting despite their divorce.

Cardi B is setting the record straight after Offset’s appearance in his estranged wife’s studio set tongues wagging.

On Thursday (October 3), the Migos rapper hopped on Instagram Live. However, fans soon noticed he was in Cardi B’s home studio, sparking rumors the former couple were working things out despite being on their third shot at a divorce.

Nonetheless, Cardi B refused to let the speculation linger. She also took to Instagram Live to dismiss any notion of a reconciliation. She clarified that while the pair occupy the same home, she refuses to entertain any intimacy.

“One thing I don’t want to entertain is, ‘Oh we’re in the same crib. Come upstairs, let’s sleep together.’ I don’t want to entertain that,” Cardi explained. “Because that’s what keep us being in the same trap.”

She added, “It’s like, oh we sleep together, we cuddling. The next day we smiling, and then guess what? The same day we arguing and then we back in that cycle.”

Last week, the former couple traded shots online in a fiery exchange amid cheating allegations. Offset accused Cardi B of sleeping with another man while pregnant, and Cardi claimed he’s been unfaithful multiple times.

Cardi B Talks Co-Parenting With Offset

While she admitted the split is difficult, especially on their three children, Cardi is confident the family will “slowly but surely” adjust to the separation. Cardi acknowledged that their kids will have to adapt to their father not collecting them from school daily or being there when they arrive home.

“It’s kind of hard and I don’t even want to talk about it because I don’t want to get emotional,” she added. “But it’s kind of hard when as an adult you going to get used to a certain type of lifestyle without being with somebody, but it’s also kind of hard for your kids to get used to that. So it’s like slowly but surely, that has to happen.”

Cardi B also emphasized the need for Offset to be present in their newborn daughter’s life. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on September 7. “I don’t ever want my little baby to get used to like my dad, or get used to my cousin,” she added.

She concluded, “It just like it takes time and I don’t know how to explain it but everything is dead.”