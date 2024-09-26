Cardi B & Offset Trade Explosive Cheating Allegations In Social Media Meltdown 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B unleashed on Instagram Live, accusing Offset of sleeping with her opps; he claimed she slept with another man while pregnant.

Cardi B and Offset’s divorce drama exploded online in a series of fiery exchanges, with the former couple accusing each other of cheating.

The tension ignited when Cardi B tore into on Offset during an Instagram Live session, airing out their dirty laundry. However, the Migos rapper hopped in the chat to accuse her of sleeping with another man while pregnant. Cardi fired back, claiming Offset admitted to hooking up with her opps and was trying to make her jealous.

As the night wore on, things only got messier, and Cardi B and Offset continued trading jabs on Instagram and X (Twitter).

During her Instagram Live, Cardi B vowed to take Offset to court, claiming he had threatened to take away gifts he bought her in the past because she had moved on.

“I love me s### but you can’t buy me no more,” Cardi declared. “I find it funny that n##### think that they can f### on anything. But when I start talking to n##### you wanna threaten me with taking s### that I f###### worked my ass off for.”

Referencing Offset’s past infidelity, she added, “It’s no fun when momma got the gun, right. It’s no fun when I’m slanging p####.”

Cardi B also claimed, “I’ve always been too good for you,” adding, “You gotta f### other b###### to make yourself feel better because I make you feel so low about yourself.” She then went on to claim he admitted to sleeping with her opps.

“You don’t move with integrity, you’re not a street n####,” she stated. “That’s what you do.”

Offset Claims Cardi B Slept With Another Man During Her Pregnancy

Offset didn’t take the accusations lying down and fired back with an incendiary one of his own. “U f##### with a baby inside tell the truth,” he wrote in the chat.

Cardi B seemingly responded on X (Twitter), writing, “AND DID !!!!!!” She then responded to a user claiming Bia “actually knew Cardi’s tea,” in reference to her diss track.

“That b#### don’t know s###,” the Grammy Award winner replied. “When I’m ready to spill my tea there will be dates on when I started doing my purging !!!!!”

She then dropped dates after Offset called cap on her claims.

“Oh baby trying to side with the opps is never a good look,” she added. “You know I started talkin to nikkas on June 24th. Didn’t I tell you I would spill my own tea???”

The tea-spilling didn’t stop there as Offset repeated his allegations that Cardi B slept with another man while pregnant. He also shared a photo of Future, potentially loaded with a variety of toxic implications. he has since deleted all his tweets.

The former couple also traded words in the Instagram comment section.