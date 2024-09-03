Cardi B Vows To “Stop Playing” & Release Sophomore Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B fans have waited over six years for the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, and it appears the wait for a new album is nearly over.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper has been teasing the project for over a year. At one point, Cardi threatened not to drop this year, although she later retracted her statement.

Despite filing for divorce from estranged husband Offset, a new baby on the way and complications resulting from a freak accident, Cardi B has promised to release the project this year.

On Monday (September), Cardi B reacted to a post from Chat Data revealing she sold over 500,000 total album units in the U.S. this year alone. Boosted by the healthy figures, Cardi B vowed that playtime is over, and she’s plowing ahead with the project.

“Album still sellin like good quality p####,” she responded. “OKAY OKAY let me stop playing and drop this second album.”

https://twitter.com/chartdata/status/1830717537891332537

Earlier this year, Cardi B admitted she was “nervous” but “excited” to drop the album, revealing, “It’s so different from what everyone is expecting.”

Then, in April, she vowed to scrap a 2024 release following a high-profile spat with a fan.

“Anyway, no album this year I don’t care,” she insisted. “I’m relaxing this year. Dropping these features that I already committed to and then traveling and enjoying my summer.”

However, she swiftly deleted the tweet, and her publicist confirmed to Rolling Stone that the album is coming in 2024.

“I take my music so f###### seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out,” she told the magazine. “Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every f###### word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out.”