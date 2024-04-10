Cardi B Admits Being Nervous About Dropping Sophomore Album After Missy Elliott Offers Encouragement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Enough (Miami)” rapper also expresses she’s feeling good about the project.

It has been six years since Cardi B released her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Fans of the Bronx rapper should expect a different approach with her sophomore effort.

“6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!! 6 years later I’m preparing to drop the next one this year,” Cardi B tweeted.

She continued, “It’s so different from what everyone is expecting and I’m sooo excited. Love you guys and thank you for the support! I’ll talk to ya soon I been so busy these last few days.”

6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!! 6 years later I’m preparing to drop the next one this year.. it’s so different from what everyone is expecting and I’m sooo excited. Love you guys and thank you for the support! I’ll talk to ya soon I… https://t.co/wx3JcQLZAM — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 6, 2024

Hip-Hop legend Missy Elliott took time to respond to a social media user who attempted to chastise Cardi B for experimenting with the sound of her second LP.

“Absolutely yes it’s the time to experiment take it from someone who experimented and many others which allowed them to NOT be BOXED [into] one sound and style… I can name tons who each of [their] albums sounded nothing like the one before,” Missy Elliott wrote on X.

Absolutely yes it’s the time to experiment take it from someone who experimented and many others which allowed them to NOT be BOXED in to one sound and style… I can name tons who each of there albums sounded nothing like the one before😉 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 6, 2024

Cardi B saw Missy Elliott’s post and shared her thoughts on the matter. According to the Grammy Award winner, she has feelings of nervousness and excitement about the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy.

“Yeup!!! I’m a little nervous,” Cardi admitted. “But I don’t care! I’m liking doing things that my ears want to listen to and reflecting the moods I been in. It feels good.”