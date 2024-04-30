Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Produces Meme Gold: Here Are Some Of The Best

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The track, titled “Euphoria,” finds the former TDE rapper in full battle mode.

Kendrick Lamar has Twitter (X) on fire as of Tuesday morning (April 30). The former Top Dawg Entertainment MC’s name began to trend after he fired off a new diss track aimed at Drake titled “Euphoria.”

The song, which clocks in at more than six minutes, finds Kendrick Lamar in battle mode. Around the three-minute mark, he dismantles everything about Drake.

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater,” he spits. “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct/We hate the b###### you f###, ’cause they confuse themselves with real women.

“And notice, I said “We”, it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’/How many fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough?/How many more black features ’til you finally feel that you black enough/I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough.”

At one point, Lamar throws a fatherhood jab at Drake, whose son with former adult film actress Sophie Brussaux was a major focus of the 2018 Pusha T beef. As he raps, “Why would I call around trying to get dirt on n#####?/Y’all thinking my life is rap? That’s ho s###/I got a son to raise but I can see you don’t know nothing ’bout that.”

Kendrick Lamar also mentions J. Cole, rapping: “Cole and Aubrey know I’m a selfish guy, the crown is heavy/I pray they my real friends, if not, I’m YNW Melly.”

Naturally, the internet is responding with meme gold as enthusiasm over Lamar’s latest chess move explodes. Find some of the best below.

Kendrick Lamar hating in four different voices on this song: pic.twitter.com/YGBNHqcZtH — Moh (@LessIsMoh) April 30, 2024

Drake and his team of ghost writers rushing to the studio after hearing Kendrick Lamar drop “Euphoria” pic.twitter.com/l9rSMJYFOI — alex (@AlexUlrichh) April 30, 2024

Kendrick for 6 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/xJlpiiy6Fs — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) April 30, 2024

Drake: you’re short. Kendrick: you fabricated your whole black persona to hide your insecurities and gain acceptance and steal our culture . No one respects you, Diddy slapped you, you’re afraid of Pusha and you’re not allowed to say n#### Aubrey #euphoria #kdot pic.twitter.com/OLfcx7ghIO — Tristan the Blerd (@tristantheblerd) April 30, 2024

Kendrick Lamar to Drake on Euphoria: pic.twitter.com/fF2cAHQrb9 — Zak (@zakeekinlaw) April 30, 2024

Kendrick Lamar to Drake, basically pic.twitter.com/knjEhmoDr5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 30, 2024

No one: Kendrick when he left the studio after that diss track: pic.twitter.com/FOZS4fU4Kb Kendrick channeling the late great DMX on “Euphoria” talking about his dislike for Drake has me in stitches. It’s gotta be a special kind of hurt to have someone just dismantle your being, like when a n#### don’t like your essence, that’s deep distaste. 😭 pic.twitter.com/SDj7qwyyGl — Chloe’s Auntie (@hunniieBUNCHes) April 30, 2024 — tido bling (@its_tiidoo) April 30, 2024

“F### all that pushing P, let me see you Pusha T” KENDRICK IS AN ASSASSIN 😭😭pic.twitter.com/SnPFVtS0Rv — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 30, 2024

Kendrick lashed Drake for 40 seconds over production reminiscent of 80s R&B and then took it straight to hell. My GOAT. pic.twitter.com/7hMgChzOld — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) April 30, 2024

I’m the biggest hater.

I hate the way that you walk

The way that you talk

I hate the way that you dress

I hate the way that you sneak diss

If I catch flight it’s gone be direct.

We hate the woman you f### because they confuse themselves with real women… -Kendrick pic.twitter.com/sgcg3WZQmQ — DamnThatsZEV_ TheRealKewchieKrab (@DamnThatsZev_) April 30, 2024