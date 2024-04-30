AllHipHop

Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Produces Meme Gold: Here Are Some Of The Best

Drake Kendrick Lamar
By: Kyle EusticeCategory: News

The track, titled “Euphoria,” finds the former TDE rapper in full battle mode.

Kendrick Lamar has Twitter (X) on fire as of Tuesday morning (April 30). The former Top Dawg Entertainment MC’s name began to trend after he fired off a new diss track aimed at Drake titled “Euphoria.”

The song, which clocks in at more than six minutes, finds Kendrick Lamar in battle mode. Around the three-minute mark, he dismantles everything about Drake.

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater,” he spits. “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct/We hate the b###### you f###, ’cause they confuse themselves with real women.

“And notice, I said “We”, it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’/How many fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough?/How many more black features ’til you finally feel that you black enough/I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough.”

At one point, Lamar throws a fatherhood jab at Drake, whose son with former adult film actress Sophie Brussaux was a major focus of the 2018 Pusha T beef. As he raps, “Why would I call around trying to get dirt on n#####?/Y’all thinking my life is rap? That’s ho s###/I got a son to raise but I can see you don’t know nothing ’bout that.”

Kendrick Lamar also mentions J. Cole, rapping: “Cole and Aubrey know I’m a selfish guy, the crown is heavy/I pray they my real friends, if not, I’m YNW Melly.”

Naturally, the internet is responding with meme gold as enthusiasm over Lamar’s latest chess move explodes. Find some of the best below.