Rico Wade Music Executive Training Program Honors Late Organized Noize Legend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Family members, friends and peers of Rico Wade gathered together at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay respect to the late Organized Noize member. Wade passed away on April 13, 2024, at 52.

Georgia politicians U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and former Mayor Kasim Reed also attended the funeral for Rico Wade. In addition, Dickens presented the prestigious Phoenix Award for the late music producer.

“Rico will be celebrated as a visionary, mentor, and creative force, forever intertwined with Atlanta’s musical legacy,” Mayor Dickens stated. Dickens also established the Rico Wade Music Executive Training Program in his honor. Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Overstreet announced Rico Wade Day too.

Mayor Andre Dickens at Rico Wade’s funeral service

Organized Noize played a significant role in the rise of the Atlanta music scene in the 1990s. The ATL-based production team crafted beats for popular acts such as Outkast, Goodie Mob, TLC, Xscape, Ludacris, Brandy and Future.

Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown of Organized Noize were among the luminaries at the private memorial service. Attendees also included fellow Dungeon Family representatives André 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast as well as CeeLo, T-Mo, Khujo and Big Gipp of Goodie Mob.

Additionally, the Atlanta native’s sons, Rico Wade II and Ryder Wade, shared memories of their father. His widow, Debbie Wade, also spoke at the funeral ceremony. The Clark Atlanta Marching Band played Organized Noize-produced hits as mourners entered Ebenezer Baptist Church.