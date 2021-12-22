Cardi B Defends Lil Kim Against “Cyber Bullying”

Cardi B called out “2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about s###” after Lil Kim was teased online.

Cardi B has spoken out in defense of Lil Kim after she was mocked online following the release of her new video for “Big Santa Papi.”

The song, taken from the soundtrack to “Miracles Across 125th Street” received a mixed response on social media with some openly clowning Lil Kim. Cardi B responded with a Twitter rant, siding with the iconic New Yorker.

The “Money” hitmaker initially retweeted a post calling out the “disrespect” aimed at Lil Kim.

“This younger generation is to comfortable disrespecting Lil Kim’s impact…just because you act like you didn’t grow up listening to her your parents did.”

This younger generation is to comfortable disrespecting Lil Kim’s impact…just because you act like you didn’t grow up listening to her your parents did — ♛Soulful Beauty ♛ || ♚ MJ ♚ 🤎 (@AriliyahDon) December 21, 2021

Cardi B Claps Back

Shortly after that, Cardi responded to a user who wrote:

“get bullied, mocked, and disrespected by thousands of people online is really upsetting. The other day it was because of her halftime performance and now it’s because of a role she played in a movie. At what point will this weird hate bandwagon for Lil’ Kim end?”

The New York native tweeted in response, “I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL F##### LEGEND.”

This led Cardi to recall her younger days when she used a Lil Kim song in her social media spats. “I remember when I used to beef wit b###### and I used to put on my MySpace her song F### YOU!” she wrote. “I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about s###!”

I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL F##### LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit b###### and I used to put on my MySpace her song F### YOU!😂I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about s###! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021

However, some were quick to accuse Cardi B of clout chasing Kim in the hopes of working with her.

“What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY?” came Cardi’s response. “before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!”

What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS! https://t.co/YqoVV78DpU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

This is not the first time Cardi has spoken about working with the “Crush On You” rapper, and she has the receipts.

“BEEN SAYING THIS .THANK YOU,” she said. “I don’t rush things and I say this in all my interviews.Until I don’t have the right song for a artist I’m not going to rush it cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible..It don’t take away from her greatest.”