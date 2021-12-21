Lil Kim Teases Visuals For New Single “Big Santa Papi”

Lil Kim was announced as a new board member for the 2022 XXL Awards where she joins fellow rappers including 50 Cent and 2 Chainz.

Lil Kim has teased the visuals for her festive new song, “Big Santa Papi” taken from the soundtrack of her new Christmas movie with Nick Cannon.

“Miracles Across 125th Street” premiered last night on VHI featuring Lil Kim alongside Nick Cannon. The film’s official soundtrack was released on Friday (Dec. 17), but a snippet from the video emerged yesterday.

“A gift from me to you: @LilKimas Zsa Zsa Hottest The Fashion Goddess dropping holiday Fire on “Big Santa Papi” in ‘Miracles Across 125th Street’ #NaughtyOrNice.”

A gift from me to you: @LilKim as Zsa Zsa Hottest The Fashion Goddess dropping holiday 🔥 on "Big Santa Papi" in 'Miracles Across 125th Street' 🎁 #NaughtyOrNice pic.twitter.com/w3uHvsytSv — VH1 (@VH1) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, back in October, Lil Kim revealed that she hired Nick Cannon as her manager.

“Nick Cannon, people don’t even know,” Lil Kim said during an interview with Complex on ‘Hiking With Rappers.’ “Like he’s one of my best friends. We’ve been best friends for years … And we just shot a movie called ‘Miracle Across 125th Street.’ I really did that movie for Nick, but I love doing movies.”

She added, “You know he’s my manager?”

Nick Cannon thinks equally highly of Lil Kim and paid tribute to her when she appeared on his show recently. He called Queen Bee “one of the best to ever do it, male or female.”

Lil Kim 👑🐝 on The Nick Cannon Show talking Royal Reign, Her Faith, New Movie and Soundtrack Miracles Across 125th Street and More 🖤 Watch Here https://t.co/GOfhtcbhIr pic.twitter.com/5VAukPdzOi — Hourly Lil Kim 🥂 (@hourlyqueenbee) December 17, 2021

Elsewhere, Lil Kim was announced as a new board member for the 2022 XXL Awards.

“To give other artists their flowers means the world to me. And to recognize new talent too,” she said of the opportunity.