Cardi B Defends Wild Nights Out Against Claims She’s Never With Her Kids 

Cardi B has again vowed to quit partying but is firing back at critics over her recent wild nights on the town.

Cardi B has been letting her hair down following her divorce and the birth of her third child, and she’s hitting back at critics s### shaming her and claiming she’s never with her children.

Despite previously vowing to quit partying, footage surfaced online of the NYC rapper and her girlfriends on a wild night out over the weekend.

Cardi was OUTSIDEEE last night😍 pic.twitter.com/DPCNpDrlwW — BARDI IN A RARI💋 (@bardiinnarari) December 1, 2024

On Sunday evening (December 1), Cardi B hosted a Spaces talk on X (Twitter), responding to criticism that she’s been partying too hard.

“Yesterday was my last day going out to party,” she promised, adding she’s only venturing out for special occasions. “We been partying hard honey, hard. Having a time, a ball. But let’s have this little talk.”

Cardi B pushed back at comments, claiming she’s “always outside” and “finally happy that she’s being a hoe,” stating, “I feel like it’s men that usually say that.”

She added, “I’m not being a hoe because after I leave the club, I take this wet ass p#### to my f###### bed with no dick to give it to.”

Cardi argued that the same standards don’t apply to men after a breakup, highlighting the double standard. She also said that socializing is an important tool to stave off depression and that spending too much time at home can lead to “dumb decisions” like calling your ex.

“After you have a breakup, you have to just live a little bit,” she asserted.

Later in her talk, Cardi B explained that she felt “restricted” during her marriage and was subject to constant judgment and scrutiny online. Now she no longer cares about public perception and is intent on living her life on her terms.

“I was just like in a state that I didn’t even notice,” she explained. “Even when I feel like I wasn’t depressed, I just wasn’t being myself. And now, I don’t feel like that. I don’t give a f###. Like b####, f### you, I’m living my life.”

When it comes to taking care of her children, Cardi B insisted she’s a “real provider” and not a “fake Instagram model mom.”

“I balance it all,” she stated. “How do you expect women to heal over a heartbreak? That’s why we say our mothers cry so much.”

Last month, Cardi B announced her partying days were over and she was solely focused on her long-awaited sophomore album.

“Chain us up to the muthafuckin’ mic!” she joked. “I don’t know what the f### is going on. I’m going through a very different transition in my f###### life and life is moving a little bit too fast. I don’t want to crash. I have to get my s### together.”

Nonetheless, she promised the album and other exciting ventures would arrive in 2025.

“Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out,” she added. “I can’t tell you what I’m working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend. I’m hoe-less right now. I gotta get my s### together.”