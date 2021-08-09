Cardi B Delays LP Release To Avoid Postpartum Depression

Cardi B explained why she is holding off on releasing any new music until after she gives birth this September!

Cardi B won’t be rushing to put out her new album until after her baby is born.

Cardi is expecting her second child with her husband Offset and, while she counts down to the tot’s arrival, her fans are desperately awaiting the release of her next album.

But three years since she dropped her debut Invasion of Privacy, Cardi told Cosmopolitan magazine that she wants to enjoy her new baby and not worry about releasing an album at the same time.

“I definitely want to put my album out,” she said. “After I drop my album, I automatically want to go on tour. I also want to be in the best shape that I can be and want to be mentally stable when I drop my album. I’m gonna have a baby and everything… it’s not that I don’t wanna rush, I just wanna be correct.

“I don’t wanna miss my baby’s first couple of months and be really stressed out. I don’t wanna stress myself out my first couple of months of having a baby because postpartum (depression) hit me really hard the last time, but I think I’m gonna be okay.”