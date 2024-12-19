Cardi B Demands Offset Sign Divorce Papers After He Says She’s Focused On “D#ck”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Read about the accusations and drama surrounding their divorce as Cardi B and Offset continue their public feud on Twitter.

The feud between Cardi B and Offset continued to flair up on Twitter following their recent string of indirect jabs at each other.

The fiery back-and-forth between the former married couple-turned-co-parents hit a boiling point on Wednesday (September 18) as the estranged husband and wife aired their grievances about dating and family dynamics amid their ongoing divorce. The drama began when Offset called out Cardi and accused her of allegedly using their private issues to appeal to fans.

“We grown up keep lying and tryna make me look away our kids will see this all for you tryna put on for fans s#it sad,” Offset tweeted in part. “I never do this internet s### u always do. You 32 with 3 kids stop!!!!!!”

In a follow-up tweet, Offset implored Cardi B to stop their public spat. However, in the process of offering the olive branch, the “Clout” rapper appeared to s###-shame the mother of his children for seemingly prioritizing her newfound love life.

“Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe,” he wrote. “U a fire women good music but u focus on d#ck and tryna make me look bad.”

He concluded the tweet with a call-to-action to Cardi, daring her to “drop the album and go up.”

Cardi B, however, didn’t hold back in her response and accused Offset of attempting to win people over with a narrative of his own to manipulate public perception.

“So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d#ck??” Cardi B fired back. “You sound like a dummy… trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. F#ck off and sign the papers TODAY.”

In another tweet, Offset took a jab at Cardi B’s priorities while also suggesting the only reason he hasn’t signed off on their pending divorce is because they have not finalized a shared custody agreement for their three children.

“When u split the custody I will,” he wrote.

“U ain’t worried bout music u worried about d#ck everybody can see it all u talk about us d#ck and in clubs burnt no music no nothing just drama.”

Offset also quickly clapped back to her previous remarks, mocking Cardi’s response by suggesting her behavior supposedly stems from the unhappiness she harbors.

“Single and miserable check to last 10 spaces u mention me,” he tweeted, adding a dismissive “get ya flex on ma ma.”

Cardi subsequently countered his claims and escalated the exchange, calling out Offset’s jealousy over her dating life.

“Single and miserable?” she questioned rhetorically. “Naaa you just mad that I’m outside and you thought nikkas wasn’t going to be on me cause in your words I got 3 kids in my thirties.”

She also accused Offset of hypocrisy, claiming he meddles with every man she speaks to.

“I don’t bother none of the hoes you fck but every guy I talk to you dming and talkin s#it about me like let’s not!”

In a tweet he has since deleted, Offset denied Cardi’s claims while also threatening to expose her over her apparent interest in his partners.

“@iamcardib I’m dm n#ggas lol don’t make me post who u asked was at my party,” he wrote in the tweet.

Cardi B and Offset, who first met in early 2017, secretly married in September of that year. Their tumultuous relationship has been marked by several public cheating scandals, leading to their initial separation in 2018 before they reconciled. But their latest fallout began in 2023, with Cardi B filing for divorce amid new allegations of infidelity.

Check out the posts above to follow the full thread of this discourse that has unfolded on the timeline thus far.