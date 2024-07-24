Cardi B Denies Being Homophobic After Firing Back At Nick Minaj Stan Who Spat On Her Waxwork 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B faced accusations she’s homophobic after she fired back at a Nicki Minaj stan trolling her on social media.

Cardi B was accused of being homophobic after she responded to a troll who appeared to spit on a waxwork of her at a museum.

On Tuesday evening (July 23), the “Wanna Be” hitmaker responded to a social media user who shared a video of the spitting incident alongside a screenshot showing the troll following Cardi B on Instagram. “for the Internet: vs. real life:” they captioned the post.

In the video, the troll stands next to a waxwork of Cardi B. “They don’t have you in a dark shadow for no reason, b####. Nobody likes you,” they said before hawking and fake spitting on the mannequin.

Cardi B quote-tweeted the post, replying with, “But when I said be a BOY.”

But when I said be a BOY https://t.co/DxsGaoFMBT — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 24, 2024

Fans Accuses Cardi B of Being Homophobic

However, her comment didn’t go down well with all her fans, including one who accused her of being homophobic.

“You are becoming so comfortable being homophobic and it’s disgusting,” they wrote.

Cardi B denied the accusation, claiming she wouldn’t condone that behavior from anybody, gay or otherwise.

“Stop wit the fake homophobia b#######,” she replied. “Im not homophobic I don’t care wtf you like to f### and suck and eat on but be a f##### BOY you a grown ass man spitting at a wax figure of me.I wouldn’t allow no straight man buck on me ever ! If you suck dick like me you not buckin on me neither and that’s just that!”

The person who posted the spitting video shared another photo alongside a waxwork of Nicki Minaj.

“Be a Mother Be a Wife,” they fired back. “Worried about me being a boy When your Husband is Messing with Ladies With Sticks @NICKIMINAJ Nicki Is Better #Barbz @BarbzFeedx.”

Cardi B’s “Be a boy” remark came from a Spaces earlier this month when the rapper unleashed on fans asking about pregnancy rumors.