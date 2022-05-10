Cardi B Denies She Is Quitting The Music Business After Feuding With Her Fans

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B has revealed she has no plans on quitting the music business after she had a blow-out argument with her own fans last month. Read more!

Cardi has cleared up rumors that she’s planning to quit the music industry after various controversies on social media.

Last month, the rap star ended up in a war with trolls on Twitter and Instagram – because she chose not to attend the 64th annual Grammy Awards despite being nominated for Best Rap Performance.

“Practically saying that I’m lazy, and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys,” Cardi B ranted. “B####, how the f### was I giving hints that I’m going to the Grammys when I literally lasering and bleaching my p#### on my Insta story?”

Some people started talking about Cardi’s kids and dragging her for not releasing any music. The rap star eventually disabled her Twitter and Instagram account a few weeks later.

“I will never leave music, no, I was talking about (leaving) the internet,” she said in a brief interview. “I would never leave music, that’s my bread and butter. Who gonna stop eating bread and butter?”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cardi B has insisted Rihanna won’t need any advice about motherhood because her instinct will take over once her baby arrives.

When the rapper was asked if she had any words of advice for Rihanna before the “Work” singer gives birth to her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Cardi replied by insisting that Rihanna doesn’t need any advice because motherhood “comes naturally.”

“It really comes naturally. So many people give you advice. Once (the baby is) in there, that mother instinct comes out,” she stated.

The “Bodak Yellow” star shares two children – three-year-old daughter Kulture and eight-month-old son Wave – with her husband Offset.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in late January and is widely expected to give birth later this month.