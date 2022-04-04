Cardi B Deactivates Her Twitter & Instagram Accounts After Clashing With Fans

Cardi B deleted both accounts after going on an expletive-filled rant against fans and trolls alike who were “talking sh*t” about her.

Cardi B has deactivated her social media accounts after tearing into fans who went after her kids in response to the rapper not attending the Grammys.

After warning her followers she would delete her Twitter account, Cardi then jumped on Instagram Live to explain her gripes before also shutting down that account.

“I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this f##### d###### fan base,” she wrote before deactivating her account. “You got the slow d######## dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f###?” Cardi B chose not to attend the 4th Grammy Awards despite being nominated for Best Rap Performance.

“When did I hype y’all up? Where and when did I ever [give] hints? Like are you okay,” Cardi asked her detractors. “I’m not going to [an] award show if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out.”

Other criticisms came from fans waiting for Cardi B to drop a new album to follow up on her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy. However, her harsh unfiltered responses were condemned by some fans.

“I bet yo son wouldnt like for you to be on your ass while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music,” one user wrote. “I hope your moms die,” Cardi B replied. She also told one disgruntled fan to “drink acid” and instructed another to “suck my dick.”

Cardi B also angered autism campaigners after one Twitter user claimed the rapper has an autistic child. “@iamcardib do you kiss your @utistic child with that mouth?” the troll tweeted. “None of my kids are autistic…don’t project wat u got on my kids the f–k,” she replied.

what the fck is wrong with cardi b?

Cardi B Defends Herself

The “W.A.P.” rapper later explained why she got “irritated” during an Instagram Live session.

She said she was ” doing girl-day s###” before jumping on Twitter and seeing her fans “talking s###” about her. “Practically saying that I’m lazy, and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys,” Cardi B ranted. “B####, how the f### was I giving hints that I’m going to the Grammys when I literally lasering and bleaching my p#### on my Insta story?”

Cardi B also left fans with the same parting shot before deactivating her Instagram account.