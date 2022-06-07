Cardi B Denies Trying To Juice Streaming Numbers With Old Songs On New Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rap star Cardi B takes on haters who claimed she was playing games with her music to boost her streaming numbers for her upcoming album Read more!

Cardi B has rejected a claim that she is trying to boost streaming numbers by featuring two older singles on her upcoming album.

In a new interview with Centerfold,, Cardi B confirmed “WAP” and “Up” will be included on her second record, which does not yet have a title or release date.

A Twitter user claimed Cardi’s decision was due to the “streaming era” and wrote that “artists just do this to get certifications for their album.”

In response to the now-deleted comment, the 29-year-old posted, “Stop trying to act innocent when u know u was trying to pander.”

They be like mhhhhhmmmm ………..How can I say I want the album but in a mean way ?🤔 https://t.co/cr770BkcVn pic.twitter.com/06qHEBDTDB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 6, 2022

Later, another fan voiced support for Cardi’s tracklist.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it. The sophomore album was always supposed to be WAP and Up’s home. Then she got pregnant, and things got delayed. The songs are part of the work and not just random songs thrown on an album,” they wrote.

Cardi agreed with the sentiment, adding: “Lmaaaooooooo imagine me not putting my OWN records on my album.”

The star dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy back in 2018.

Whether it’s good or bad, guess whose album y’all gave promo to today FOR NO REASON?!😃😂😂 THANK YOU girls! Now get yours coins ready! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 6, 2022