Cardi B’s Doctor To Testify How Tasha K. Drove Rapper Into A Deep Depression

Cardi B claims Tasha K made her depressed after she published shocking stories claiming the rapper had herpes and was a prostitute!

Cardi B insists the wicked lies published by vlogger Tasha K drove her into therapy.

Cardi is suing Tasha for allegedly publishing lies via her YouTube channel unWinewithTashaK. On September 19th, 2018, Tasha K insisted the Bronx rap superstar was a cocaine addict and prostitute with herpes.

Other posts declared Cardi had HPV, was an adulterous cheater on her husband Offset, who performed a debasing act with a beer bottle.

Cardi’s legal team sent a cease and desist letter and demanded the video be taken down, but Tasha K. disregarded the request as the video racked up millions of views.

During the trial this November, Cardi B plans to call Dr. Sherry L. Blake to testify on her behalf. Dr. Blake rendered therapeutic coaching to Cardi B in November of 2018 and November of 2020.

Cardi B revealed she was embarrassed, stressed, and humiliated during the sessions due to Tasha k’s ongoing personal attacks.

Cardi said that sometimes she couldn’t sleep, and other times she slept too much. The rapper also suffered from a decreased appetite, anxiousness, and a loss of interest in activities, including working.

Dr. Blake will also testify that Cardi had feelings of hopelessness and helplessness and suffered emotional distress, depression, and anxiety following the offensive remarks made by Tasha K.

Cardi also intends to call Dr. Tamara Grisales from the Center for Women’s Pelvic Health at UCLA to testify on her behalf, based on the rapper’s medical records.

Tasha K denies she ever used her platform to target Cardi B. She claims she decides what stories will be published based on trending topics.

Tasha K maintains she never fabricated falsehoods about Cardi B and claims the “WAP” hitmaker has confessed to most of the stories she now calls false and defamatory.

Cardi B has already won round one in her legal battle with Tasha K.

In July of 2021, a judge tossed Tasha K’s $3 million countersuit against Cardi B, in which she declared the rapper’s associates had threatened her while she was pregnant, forcing her to flee her Georgia home.

Jury selection for the trial is set to kick off on November 8th, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in Atlanta.