Cardi B Devastated After Daughter Ruins Her $60K Birkin Bag

Cardi B has revealed that her daughter turned her $60,000 crocodile skin Birkin bag into an impromptu art project in an Instagram video posted Sunday night.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker took to social media to showcase the damage done to her prized mustard-yellow Hermès Birkin.

Cardi expressed her shock in a video posted on her Instagram Stories Sunday night (March 23). “I literally spent $60,000 on this purse,” she said. “Look what my daughter did to my purse.”

Cardi’s frustration grew more evident with each repetition, finally punctuated by an exasperated sigh.

This isn’t just any handbag. Cardi B first introduced this particular Birkin to her followers back in October 2024, proudly displaying it among her latest trio of crocodile-skin Hermès acquisitions.

At the time, she captioned the Instagram Story snapshot simply as “My new three,” highlighting the dark crimson, gray and mustard-yellow bags elegantly arranged on a Louis Vuitton-patterned table inside her lavish closet.

Cardi B’s Coveted Hermès Collection

The Grammy-winning rapper is well known for her love of luxury handbags, boasting a Hermès Birkin collection worth over $2 million.

Her haul includes exotic crocodile skin pieces in striking shades like teal, violet, classic black, and vibrant pink.

Among her most prized bags is the rare Birkin Cargo, valued at up to $240,000. She also owns a highly sought-after Himalaya Birkin, which can sell for over $300,000 on the resale market.

Her estranged husband, rapper Offset, has also played a role in expanding her impressive collection.

For her 31st birthday in 2023, Offset gifted Cardi B a trio of Hermès bags worth a small fortune, including a Rose Scheherazade Hot Pink Crocodile Birkin 30, a gilded crocodile-skin Birkin and the ultra-rare Faubourg Birkin—also known as the “House Birkin”—valued at $398,975 on luxury marketplace 1stdibs.

The rapper’s passion for Hermès extends beyond Birkins alone. She also owns several Kelly Cut Exotic Handbags, each retailing around $27,000. Cardi once humorously admitted she traveled to Paris Couture Week specifically to secure a shiny black crocodile Birkin 30. She affectionately refers to her more understated solid-color Birkins as her “plain Janes.”

However, despite her sprawling closet space, Cardi B recently confessed she’s “running out of space” due to the sheer volume of her handbag collection.