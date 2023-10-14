Offset Catches PETA’s Wrath After Gifting Cardi B $500,000 In Crocodile Skin Birkin Bags

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The vice president of the animal rights company wrote a letter slamming the rapper.

Offset has caught PETA’s attention after gifting Cardi B with multiple gifts made out of animal skin. While celebrating the rapper’s 31st birthday earlier this month, Offset pulled up to Delilah with gifts valued at almost $500,000, including a Birkin bag made out of crocodile skin. On Friday (October 13), PETA officials released a statement condemning the purchases.

“Instead of using his wealth and influence for good, Offset chose to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars into a gruesome, violent industry that electroshocks crocodiles, shoves metal rods into their heads in an attempt to scramble their brains, and mutilates them while they’re still alive,” PETA Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. “PETA reminds everyone that people who still spend their money on a closet full of dead animals’ body parts either are clueless or simply don’t care about the extreme cruelty they’re perpetuating—it’s just not worth it.”

The animal rights organization often shares publicly, and in graphic detail, the pain animals feel when they are killed for their skin and fur for luxury products.

As noted by Page Six, the presentation of the Hermes, was streamed live on Instagram and showed Cardi ecstatically receiving her big orange boxes. The first bag she opened contained a hot pink crocodile Kelly bag valued at $92,000.

She then opened another box with a tan, white, and red bag of an extremely rare Faubourg Birkin inside. The $300,000 gift, commonly referred to as “House Birkin,” looks like the Hermès’ Paris storefront on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. The Migos rapper also got her a glossy gold-colored crocodile Birkin that was valued in 2020 for $72,000.