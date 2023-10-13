Cardi B Gets Her “Freaky” Wish On New Offset Album “Set It Off” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset has shared his long-awaited sophomore solo album Set It Off, which arrived with a freaky fantasy-fulfilling Cardi B feature.

The 21-track offering includes two tracks featuring the Hip-Hop super couple amid a star-stud tracklist. Guest appearances include Future, Travis Scott, Latto, Don Toliver and more. Listen to Set It Off at the end of the page.

Cardi B featured on Offset’s lead single “Jealousy,” which saw the couple address infidelity rumors. However, the “Bongos” hitmaker revealed her desire to share a more intimate side of their relationship, something they do on the Set It Off cut “Freaky.”

“I do wanna do more songs with him,” Cardi B said during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation last month. “I do wanna explore. I feel like we do so much rough songs and it’s like, let’s talk about f######. It’s like we always talk about the music. Let’s talk about f###### because I feel like we always like on attack mode when we do songs together. Let’s do a little something, something – freaky, freaky, freaky, freaky.”

Set It Off is Offset’s first solo album in four years, following his 2019 LP Father of 4, which spawned his multi-platinum single “Clout.” He released Culture III with Migos in 2021 but recently ruled out any further Migos albums in the wake of Takeoff’s passing.

Offset opened up about his relationship with Quavo and insisted they are on good terms despite the rumors. “That’s my brother at the end of the day,” Offset said during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. “But we good though.”

He also revealed they help each other through their grief and may put out music together in the future.