Offset Opens Up About His Relationship With Quavo And Talks Possible Collab 

Offset addressed the rumors of a rift between him and fellow Migos rapper Quavo and the calls for new music from them.

Offset is opening up about his relationship with fellow Migos rapper, revealing that they are working on their relationship behind the scenes and may even work on new music together.

The “Jealousy” hitmaker addressed rumors of a rift with Quavo during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“That’s my brother at the end of the day,” Offset said of Quavo. “But we good though. We was just with each other in Paris.”

He continued, “We be talking because we be going through little emotions with this s###, and it don’t be for the public. Everything ain’t for the public to be kiki-ing. We still gotta move in our own worlds. It’s all love at the end of the day. We lost a brother; we can’t rock out.” Check out the clip below.

While Offset recently confirmed that he and Quavo would never make another Migos album without Takeoff, he hasn’t ruled out a future Collab.

“I think so,” Offset said when asked about making more music with Quavo.

“It’s more about me creating my foot in the game. Also, I got my own business-wise. … I’m a grown man. I got five kids too, so I gotta make sure I’m putting that food on the table,” he explained.

Rumors of a strained relationship between the pair have circulated since Offset confirmed he left QC last year. The speculation intensified following Takeoff’s death last November.

Quavo was alleged to have blocked Offset from participating in the Grammys’ tribute to their fallen brother, with Cardi B intervening in the ensuing backstage brawl.

Offset admits that he was initially reluctant to join Quavo as a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards but was convinced to by Pharrell Williams.

“He was like ‘naw, you gotta do that for the world and for him and ya’ll legacy,’” Offset revealed. Pharrell also advised the “Jealousy” star, “‘Even if it’s for the last time… it’s gonna be a cleanser for both of ya’ll.’”