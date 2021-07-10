Migos Unveil Culture III Las Vegas Takeover Lineup

Rap supergroup Migos has unveiled the plans and itinerary for their highly anticipated Culture III weekend in Las Vegas!

Back in May before Migos hit album Culture III arrived, the group announced they were planning a takeover of Las Vegas.

Now the details for their Culture III Las Vegas event this October have arrived.

Group members Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff have partnered with travel company Pollen to curate a four-day weekend of events, pool parties, and takeovers in Las Vegas.

The packed schedule includes a guest lineup that includes fellow QC rapper Lil Yachty and recently recovered rapper Gunna.

The events will take place at some of Las Vegas’s hottest venues, including Drai’s Beach Club & Nightclub and Area 15.

According to Pollen, Migos’ first-ever curated experience includes “bespoke activities, musical guests, and a community of fellow fans looking to make memories together.”

Migos is also catering to fans who might be light on cash. Through Pollen, the rappers are offering monthly payment plans leading up to the event, for as low as a $30 deposit.

And Pollen is offering a COVID-19 money-back guarantee, promising to refund 100% of their fans’ money, should the event be canceled or rescheduled due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Tickets for the Culture III weekend go on sale on Monday, July 12. Check out the full lineup for Migos’s Culture III Las Vegas Takeover Weekend, which is going down October 14-17.