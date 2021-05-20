Migos Announce ‘Culture III’ Live Experience Weekend In Las Vegas

The long-awaited Culture III studio LP finally has an official release date. Migos will present the third installment in the Quality Control Music group’s album series on June 11.

Four months later, the trio will head to Sin City for Culture III weekend. Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset are headlining an itinerary of events that will include pool parties, club takeovers, and more.

This will be the first time Migos curated a Las Vegas experience. The Platinum-selling Atlanta natives are partnering with Pollen Presents to propose travel packages that include four-day, three-night stays at Vegas hotels.

Pollen Presents is also offering a “COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee.” The event is 100% refundable if it is canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Monthly payment plans are available with a $30 deposit and at no additional interest.

The centerpiece of “Pollen Presents Culture III” will be one of the first live performances of the Culture III album. The forthcoming collection follows 2017’s Culture and 2018’s Culture II as well as the Migos members’ respective solo efforts in 2018 and 2019.

“We just had come off the tour and we were also doing other records and featuring on songs. So, we just started getting pulled away and just started grinding solo,” explained Quavo in a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

The Quavo Huncho album creator added, “It was like for a good cause, because we already knew like, ‘Okay, cool. Maybe these records can fit the three, but if it fit one of us, we could go to the moon, and we still going to pull each other, and still bring us to the top, and once we get together and do our records, it’s going to make it just even bigger.”

Migos gave fans a preview of what to expect on Culture III by dropping their new single “Straightenin” on May 14. Last year saw Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo let loose “Give No Fxk” featuring Travis Scott & Young Thug, “Taco Tuesday,” “Racks 2 Skinny,” and “Need It” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The Young Rich Nation representatives will perform “We Going Crazy” alongside DJ Khaled and H.E.R. at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. “We Going Crazy” lives on DJ Khaled’s #1 album Khaled Khaled.

“Pollen Presents Culture III” is scheduled for October 14-17. Some of Hip Hop’s hottest names will join Migos for the celebration in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information about the event visit the Pollen website.