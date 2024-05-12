The Game Promises To Deliver “Ass Whoopin” To Rick Ross

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross might have to respond to this!

The Game continues to antagonize Rick Ross following the release of his diss record aimed at him entitled “Freeway’s Revenge.”

On Saturday (May 11), the West Cost Hip-Hop veteran jumped on Instagram to address the fact that Rozay has yet to respond to his diss track.

Along with calling Ross out for attempting to clout shame him in a series of social media posts in which the Maybach Music Group head honcho flexed designer bowls and expensive champagne, The Game alleged Rozay had gotten cold feet about releasing a diss he recorded.

“The cereal killer [duck’n] this real smoke,” The Game wrote in the caption of the post. “Scared to drop that nursery rhyme you recorded the other night I see lol… F### it, a quick W for the home team & some real rap for the fans playlist. Posting very attainable cereal bowls, bottled up dog p### & crouching by cars like that’s gone get you outta this ass whoopin’. IT AINT !!!”

The Game continued, seemingly addressing the “Champagne Moments” diss Ross released aimed at Drake.

“& for rap fans worldwide… Thing about most these rap n##### y’all idolize is…. they pick & choose who they diss very carefully. End of the day, ALL the n##### in this s### know what I’m capable of especially when it’s time to go bar for bar. The real “Rick Ross” @freewayricky this one was for you big homie [100 emoji],” he wrote.

The Game concluded, effectively mocking Ross for his attempts to flex on him by attacking his physical appearance and more.

“& as for chicken legs: you can’t whoop my ass or out rap me so… post all the cars, n fake watches you want to.. the real fans see through you & that Widebach Music s### !!! You can’t run from this s###. S###, you can’t run period… human capri sun pouch body shaped n#### you. – Chuck Taylor,” he wrote.

Before this most recent social media post, Ross had claimed the Born 2 Rap MC was “Starving for beef” and downplayed the diss.

On the record itself, The Game accuses the MMG honcho of stealing his name. He also mocks Ross’ health issues, claiming, “You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack,” before referencing the K. Dot and Drizzy feud.

“This ain’t the Kendrick beef, my Drake sing songs,” he raps. “My K. Dot s###, I don’t have to turn the beam on.”

He also addresses Ross’ past as a correctional officer before turning up the heat after a beat switch.

“Congratulations. What an imagination/From CO to drug kingpin now this n#### acting Haitian/The stories these n#### tell/He gone’ tell us he got a key for every n#### he locked in a cell,” The Game continued.

“He gone tell us he just bought another crib, he living well/But he won’t tell us about his health condition, he sick as hell/He popping pills, they starting to f### with his brain/Seizures off the lean, Balenciaga shorts got s### stains.”

He closed out the track by warning that he’s the “Compton Grim Reaper,” before advising Ross “let it go.”

Stream the track in full below.