Rumors: Kendrick & J. Cole Have Talked

Wow. Just Wow.

There’s way too much stuff coming out, but this is breaking news as far as I’m concerned. The rumor is that J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar have already talked, this is according to one of Dot’s presumed close friends. There aren’t many new developments, but the source said that J. Cole and Kendrick did, in fact, talk.

Apparently, that means they’re cool, but there’s a twist. Apparently, Kendrick Lamar was upset that J. Cole apologized. I’m not sure if he was angry because he wanted to get it on lyrically with J. Cole, or if he didn’t think an apology was necessary at all.

What we thought was true ended up being true. Those 17 days or so that Kendrick Lamar wasn’t responding to Drake, he was recording an arsenal of songs aimed at his adversary. Furthermore, he was making adjustments, as we saw, and then releasing the content, just in case Drake decided to return to the beef. Kendrick is apparently fully ready with at least five new songs to blast off.

Last but not least, it seems like Kendrick Lamar and his lady, Whitney, are in New York City with the kids. Meanwhile, she hasn’t said a word. Also, Kendrick has never directly addressed the allegations or rumors that Drake brought up. Iit seems like whatever is going on, all is well and blessed with Kendrick Lamar.

Again, these are all rumors.

Now look at what is being said on the internet below.