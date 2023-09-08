Cardi B Hopes Her Next Collaboration With Offset Is “Freaky” Love Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said she wanted to record more songs with her husband Offset while promoting her new single “Bongos.”

Cardi B wants to make a sexually charged song with Offset. The Atlantic Records rapper revealed her desire to create a “freaky” record with her husband in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation.

“I do wanna do more songs with him,” Cardi B told host Swaggy Sie. “I do wanna explore. I feel like we do so much rough songs and it’s like, let’s talk about f######. It’s like we always talk about the music. Let’s talk about f###### because I feel like we always like on attack mode when we do songs together. Let’s do a little something, something – freaky, freaky, freaky, freaky.”

Cardi B said she and Offset only recorded five songs together. The couple’s collaborations typically develop from their mutual interest in a track.

“He usually just have a song and I be like, ‘I like this song. I want to get on this song because I like this song,’” Cardi B explained. “But even with ‘Jealousy’ and everything, when I first did it, I was like, ‘I feel like I don’t sound too strong.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, your voice is a little bit like, why you putting that girly sound on it?’ Because I change my voice when I rap … He was like, ‘You need to go like more tough,’ and it’s like, ‘What you said right there?’ I said this. He was like, ‘You gotta pronounce it better.’ We critique each other a lot.”

Cardi B stopped by the SiriusXM studios to promote her new single “Bongos” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The track was their first collaboration since the smash hit “WAP.”

Watch the “Bongos” music video below.