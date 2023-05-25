Offset On His Relationship With Cardi B: We’re A Powerhouse… Icon Status

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The frequent collaborators plan to team up again for Set’s upcoming LP.

Offset and Cardi B began dating in 2017 before they tied the knot later that year. The married Hip Hop couple went on to build a multi-million-dollar empire through entertainment, investments, and endorsements.

As Offset prepares to release his sophomore studio album, Variety selected the Georgia-raised rapper as the magazine’s latest cover star. He spoke to the outlet about his upcoming music, the death of Migos member Takeoff, and his relationship with Cardi B.

“She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice,” said Offset about his spouse. “And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she [wins].”

Set added, “We’re a powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning.” Plus, Cardi B told Variety, “I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career.”

Offset dropped the Father of 4 studio LP in 2019. In addition to his extensive work with Migos, the Motown/Capitol/UMG recording artist also teamed with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for 2017’s Without Warning.

Another full-length effort from Offset is up next. Apparently, label insiders view the forthcoming album as a “masterpiece” and “the most anticipated record in the Universal Music Group.” Last year, he let loose the singles “54321” and “Code” with Moneybagg Yo.

Offset’s next body of work will reportedly feature Travis Scott, Future, Chloe Bailey, Latto, and Cardi B. Previously, Set and Cardi joined forces for songs such as “Lick,” “MotorSport,” “Drip,” “Clout,” “Um Yea,” and “Who Want The Smoke?”