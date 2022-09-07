Offset Performs “Code” and “54321” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta-bred rhymer hits the NBC Studios stage without Quavo and Takeoff.

Kiari “Offset” Cephus seems to be fully stepping into his role as a solo rapper. After rising to fame as part of the Quality Control Music-backed rap group Migos, the southern emcee dropped two new singles over the last month.

The Baby Keem-produced “54321” arrived on August 19. Offset followed that track up with the Moneybagg Yo-assisted “Code” on August 26. Both tracks have music videos on YouTube too.

Last night, Offset presented a medley of “54321” and “Code” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 4-minute performance included female and male backup dancers. Set also showed off some of his dance moves.

“54321” debuted at #88 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Previously, the Motown recording artist scored Top 10 hits as a soloist with guest appearances on Tyga’s “Taste” (#8) and Kodak Black’s “ZEZE” (#2).

Migos earned a #1 song on the Hot 100 in 2017 when “Bad And Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert peaked in the chart’s top spot. The trio of Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo have four Top 10 entries.

Over the last several months, there has been speculation of a Migos split. Takeoff and Quavo began releasing music as the Unc & Phew duo. Plus, Offset had a public disagreement with Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.

Years before the rumors of a Migos breakup, Offset dropped his first solo album, Father of 4. That 2019 studio LP debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 89,000 first-week units. Father of 4 hosts the “Clout” single featuring Set’s wife Cardi B.

This week also saw Offset and Cardi B celebrate the first birthday of their youngest son. Cardi gave birth to Wave Set Cephus on September 4, 2021. The celebrity couple also has a four-year-old daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus. Offset has three other children from previous relationships.