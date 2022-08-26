Offset Drops “CODE” Featuring Moneybagg Yo After Feuding With QC

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kiari “Offset” Cephus continues to release new music as a soloist. This week saw the arrival of “CODE” featuring Memphis-bred rapper Moneybagg Yo via Motown Records.

“CODE” dropped just days after Offset publicly clashed with Quality Control Music’s co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas. According to reports, Set sued the QC label over control of his solo music.

“N##### act like I’m the problem. I paid millions to get my rights back. N####, you blackballed me. I ain’t said s### one time homie. I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years. Now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?” tweeted Offset in response to P.

N##### act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back N#### you black balled me I ain’t said Shìt one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit? https://t.co/UGRDykvX5C — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) August 24, 2022

Rumors of a Migos breakup have circulated online for months. The speculation of dissension in the ranks rose when Quavo and Takeoff presented the “Us Vs Them” single as just a duo.

Around that same time, the National Battle Of The Bands announced an upcoming Migos performance by only promoting Quavo and Takeoff. That show takes place this weekend in Houston.

This new chapter for me is personal ‼️ — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Offset began letting loose his own tracks. The Baby Keem-produced “5 4 3 2 1” became Set’s first solo record in three years. The Atlanta native first went solo with the Father of 4 album in 2019.

Offset also released an official “CODE” music video. In addition to Moneybagg Yo, the Claire Arnold-directed visuals star supermodel Bella Hadid. Offset is credited as a co-creative director of the three-minute clip.