Cardi B Discusses The Rise Of Bronx Rappers

The “Hot S###” performer covers the latest issue of ‘Vogue Singapore.’

Bronx Drill is one of the Hip Hop sub-genres that has found a foothold in modern-day rap music. Cardi B recently helped shine a light on the sound by providing a verse to Kay Flock’s “Shake It” with Dougie B and Bory300.

“Shake It” made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 at #51, becoming Kay Flock’s highest-charting song. Cardi B even showed up to this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam concert to perform the track during B-Lovee’s Festival Stage set.

Vogue Singapore selected Cardi B for the magazine’s latest cover. The outlet interviewed the Bronx native. During the conversation, Cardi reflected on the borough’s new crop of up-and-comers as well as her own rise to superstardom.

“There are certain artists that are coming up from the Bronx—the way they act, the energy they bring; it reminds me of when I was a young teenager,” stated Cardi B. “It brings back so many memories. Now that I’m older, it makes me a little sad. I used to be so wild and free.”

Cardi B burst onto the mainstream music scene in 2017 with the “Bodak Yellow” single. Since that time, the 29-year-old entertainer earned five #1 songs, three Diamond Awards, and a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Invasion of Privacy became the first solo album by a female rapper to win the Best Rap Album trophy. The project also broke the record for the longest-charting female rap album. Additionally, IOP is the most-streamed female rap album in Spotify history.

Fans are patiently waiting for Cardi B to release her sophomore studio album. She recently presented the “Hot S###” song featuring Kanye “Ye” West and Lil Durk. That collaboration debuted at #13 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.