Cardi B Teases “Hot Sh*t” Music Video With Kanye West & Lil Durk

The Grammy-winning artist plans to let loose the visuals very soon.

On July 1, Cardi B released her latest single titled “Hot S###.” The Bronx-raised rapper recruited Kanye “Ye” West and Lil Durk for the collaboration. Tay Keith produced the Atlantic Records-backed track.

Many of Cardi B’s fans expected a music video would arrive at the same time as the song. However, the Bardi Gang has not seen what the Grammy winner created visually.

Cardi B explained the delay for her latest video during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on New Music Daily. She claimed the long process to make computer-generated imagery is the reason for the setback.

“This video, oh my goodness. I don’t want to talk about the video because this video has brought me so much drama. Not with the artists though,” said Cardi B two weeks ago.

She continued, “I don’t really do CGI. So this is my first time trying CGI. It was something very different for me. I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this s### takes so long. I did this video around March, and it’s still not even ready yet.”

Cardi B has now announced the “Hot S###” music video will hit the internet this week. The Invasion of Privacy album creator took to social media to tease the forthcoming visuals.

“I know y’all been waiting… HOT S### VIDEO THIS TUESDAY 7/12 8 PM EST,” wrote Cardi B on her Instagram page on Sunday. That 5-second IG clip collected more than 3.5 million views on the platform.