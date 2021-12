Cardi’s Bardi Gang received some extremely bad news from the rap star’s representatives – her custom doll has been shelved – for good!

A lot of little girls are going to be super sad this Christmas.

It seems like Santa will not be bringing that new Cardi B doll that’s been on so many girls’ holiday lists.

Oh, no!!!

TMZ reports that the fashion doll modeled in the image of the Bronx bombshell and produced by Real Women Are will not be ready for the holidays due to production delays and concerns about the product’s quality.

The limited-edition dolls were announced on Cardi’s IG back in March.

The excited GRAMMY Award-winner captioned, “BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenareThis means sooo much. ❗❗ Visit the website now to reserve your doll. You only have 72 hours – so go! Don’t miss out!”

Fans rushed to the Real Women Are website to order the doll since they only had three days to get it. The website promised that for $35 (plus shipping and handling), this “exclusive” toy would start to ship in October. That was not the case.

The news outlet reports that part of the production delays is COVID-19 related. Still, customers were highly displeased that they weren’t getting their personal Cardi’s and demanded their money back.

Furthermore, sources say that since the “Bodak Yellow” chart-topper is always for the people, she has asked the company to refund those who ordered the doll on pre-sale.

Despite TMZ’s reporting, Real Woman Are … has not posted that they will refund anything on their site or social media

If you must have something from Cardi in your life, she is in full push with her new product Whipped Shots.

Folk, who were probably waiting on the dolls, noticed that too.

“The whipped shots shipping faster than @iamcardib Real Women are dolls”