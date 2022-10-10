Cardi B Drops A Verse On Ice Spice’s “Munch” But Says No To Official Remix 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B has given Ice Spice her biggest co-sign yet, sharing an unofficial remix to her viral hit, “Munch.”

The Bronx rapper has been the talk of the Internet since dropping her breakout single, “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The quotable chorus: “You thought I was feelin’ you? That n#### a munch,” has been used all over social media. Cardi B herself showed love to Ice Spice, lip-syncing to the track on her way back from court last month.

Days later, Cardi invited Ice Spice to her section to hang out with her and Offset at an NYC club where they hosted a “Fashion Night Out” celebration. The “Hot S###” rapper shared a clip from the night on her Instagram Stories, calling her “A sweetie.”

Cardi also defended her against those who suggested Ice Spice’s recent success is due to “pretty privilege.” “Stop hating MUGlies” she added.

On Sunday, Cardi B showed how much she loves the song, popping up on Instagram with a remix to “Munch.” She shared a video with a verse she recorded, leading fans to ask her to link with Ice Spice officially.

“B###### IS DEAD TO ME THEN, AND THEY DEAD TO ME STILL!!!” Cardi penned in the caption, quoting her lyrics.

In September, Ice Spice said she was “manifesting” after tweeting, “omg Cardi B just asked me to work wit her ?!”

However, shortly after posting the verse, Cardi B shut down any speculation that she would appear on the remix.

I’m not putting that song out by the way …You know I don’t tease … — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 10, 2022

“I’m not putting that song out by the way …You know I don’t tease,” she tweeted. When a fan asked why not, Cardi replied, “I like it don’t love it ….just having fun.”