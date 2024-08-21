Cardi B Dunks On Fan Accusing Her Of Skin Bleaching

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said she looked pale from the effects of her pregnancy in response to a fan suggesting she bleached her skin.

Cardi B denied bleaching her skin after sharing a photo of herself with a friend on social media. The Atlantic Records rapper scolded a fan for assuming she artificially lightened her skin, noting how her paler look was due to her pregnancy.

“Bleaching while pregnant?” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Why must yall be so dumb? Actually NO! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic, this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy …. PLEASE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A######!”

Bleaching while pregnant 😒😒😒? Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEAE STOP… https://t.co/S4IVLZ4WAv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 21, 2024

Cardi B revealed her third pregnancy on August 1. She announced it a day after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Offset. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Offset is the father of Cardi B’s unborn baby. The former couple welcomed their first child in 2018. Their second kid was born in 2021.

Earlier this month, Cardi B avoided a miscarriage in a self-described “freak accident.” The outspoken artist claimed she was “literally paralyzed” at one point.