Cardi B Reveals Unborn Baby’s Life Was At Risk Following “Freak Accident”  

Cardi B spent several days in hospital, revealing a “freak accident” left her paralyzed and her unborn baby’s life hanging in the balance.

Cardi B reveals she almost lost her unborn child in a freak accident that left her in excruciating pain and in hospital for days.

On Wednesday (August 7), less than a week after announcing her pregnancy, the “Wanna Be” hitmaker took to social media to update her fans. She hopped on X (Twitter) Spaces to reveal that she was back home after spending a few days in hospital.

“I had a f###### freak accident,” she explained. While Cardi B withheld the specific details of what led to her hospitalization, she added, “It become so big to the point I was literally paralyzed.”

She continued, revealing that her unborn baby was at risk during the terrifying ordeal. “And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come,” she said. “But it didn’t.”

While Cardi B is back at home and in good spirits, she’s struggling to cope with the pain.

“Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite,” Cardi added. “Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying … If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f###. I’ma exaggerate this s### so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn.”

Elsewhere during the update, Cardi B said “a little freak accident” landed her a spell in the hospital for two or three days. “I’m in a lot of pain,” she added. “I don’t even know how the f### it happened … but I injured myself.”

Although Cardi is struggling with her injuries, she remains focused on her upcoming album. “You think I could record lying down?” she questioned. “Cuz I have so much things planned now.”

Cardi also wondered whether divine intervention was responsible for her hospitalization. The mother-of-two plans to release an album before the year is out. She also recently filed for divorce from husband Offset,

“I think God wanted me to sit down and calm down a little bit,” she mused, adding that she had been “doing too much” and “got a little bit too excited.”