Cardi B Explains Why She Didn’t Submit “WAP” For Grammy Nominations

The Best Rap Album winner talks about how the internet impacted her decision.

Cardi B’s sitdown with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee has generated several headlines. The nearly 90-minute interview featured the Bronx-bred rapper talking about her “WAP” single with Megan Thee Stallion.

“WAP” is a bona fide international smash. The 2020 song was the first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Cardi and Megan’s collaboration also spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart in America.

While “WAP” became a pop culture phenomenon that broke streaming records and angered conservative pundits, Cardi did not submit the song for Grammy Award consideration. She explained her decision on Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show.

“I need to stop letting the internet control my life. Because I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win… You know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane,” said Cardi.

Even though “WAP” was not in contention to win a golden gramophone, the Recording Academy did make Cardi B the first solo female rapper to win Best Rap Album for 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. Cardi has scored a total of nine Grammy nominations during her career.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified “WAP” as 7x-Platinum. The Ayo N Keyz-produced song’s official music video has amassed more than 489 million views on YouTube and 1 billion streams on Spotify. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed “WAP” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021.