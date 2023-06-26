Cardi B EXPLODES After Offset Posts Controversial Tweet About Cheating “Wife”

In a recent Twitter Spaces message, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B vehemently denied allegations of infidelity towards her husband, fellow rapper Offset.
The rumors were fueled by a tweet from Offset earlier today (June 26), which was quickly deleted, stating, “My wife f##### a n#### on me gang yall n##### know how I come.”
The tweet sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and critics alike speculating about the state of the couple’s relationship.
However, Cardi B took to Twitter Spaces to address the rumors head-on, telling her followers, “Stop acting stupid,” in response to the allegations.
Offset was reacting to the latest gossip spread by her enemy, vlogger Tasha K, who claims the couple’s marriage if falling apart, primarily due to Offset’s supposed cheating and philandering ways.
“Come on now, I’m f###### Cardi B n####. I think sometimes mother f###### forget – I’m Cardi B. I was given this p#### to anybody, it would be out I’m not just anybody Can’t f### me no regular, degular, smegular, because they gonna tell the world. And I can’t f### nobody in the industry because they gonna tell too.”
The controversy has sparked a wave of reactions on Twitter, with many fans expressing their support for Cardi B. Some have criticized Offset for his tweet, suggesting he should have been more careful with his words.
Cardi B has remained defiant despite the drama, defending her relationship with Offset and dismissing the cheating rumors.
“Get the f### out of here n#### like you can’t be serious. S### got me so f###### hot on my momma b####,” Cardi fumed.
This is not the first time the couple has faced public scrutiny over their relationship. They have been open about their marital struggles in the past, with Offset’s infidelity being a recurring issue.
However, they have always managed to reconcile and continue to present a united front. The couple, who share a daughter, Kulture, and a son, Waveset, have been married since 2017.