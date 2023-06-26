Cardi B EXPLODES After Offset Posts Controversial Tweet About Cheating “Wife”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rap star Cardi B is once again defending herself – and her husband – after he fired off a WILD cheat that many thought accused the Bronx rapper of cheating!

In a recent Twitter Spaces message, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B vehemently denied allegations of infidelity towards her husband, fellow rapper Offset.

The rumors were fueled by a tweet from Offset earlier today (June 26), which was quickly deleted, stating, “My wife f##### a n#### on me gang yall n##### know how I come.”

The tweet sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and critics alike speculating about the state of the couple’s relationship.

However, Cardi B took to Twitter Spaces to address the rumors head-on, telling her followers, “Stop acting stupid,” in response to the allegations.

Offset was reacting to the latest gossip spread by her enemy, vlogger Tasha K, who claims the couple’s marriage if falling apart, primarily due to Offset’s supposed cheating and philandering ways.

“Come on now, I’m f###### Cardi B n####. I think sometimes mother f###### forget – I’m Cardi B. I was given this p#### to anybody, it would be out I’m not just anybody Can’t f### me no regular, degular, smegular, because they gonna tell the world. And I can’t f### nobody in the industry because they gonna tell too.”

The controversy has sparked a wave of reactions on Twitter, with many fans expressing their support for Cardi B. Some have criticized Offset for his tweet, suggesting he should have been more careful with his words.

Cardi B has remained defiant despite the drama, defending her relationship with Offset and dismissing the cheating rumors.

“Get the f### out of here n#### like you can’t be serious. S### got me so f###### hot on my momma b####,” Cardi fumed.

This is not the first time the couple has faced public scrutiny over their relationship. They have been open about their marital struggles in the past, with Offset’s infidelity being a recurring issue.

However, they have always managed to reconcile and continue to present a united front. The couple, who share a daughter, Kulture, and a son, Waveset, have been married since 2017.

After listening to Cardi B's voice, I think Offset should apologise to her. Why's her voice so sweet? 😋 😩 😫 — Josh (@Lil_BrownG) June 26, 2023

https://twitter.com/ShoTime___/status/1673418979711283208?s=20

Why would offset post that? pic.twitter.com/NqWTQ0xdjs — Monie ™ (@PaisleyPretty) June 26, 2023

Offset gotta eat that s### like Cardi did 😭😭😭🔥🔥 — 👑 (@thelanaibrand) June 26, 2023

Offset is definitely a Sagittarius 😓😓😓 always blaming other ppl for their actions.. like you BEEN cheating on your wife, she never not made it public but he quick to wanna throw her under the bus smh .. sounds like my bd 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — queenLexx✨ (@kuwitlexx) June 26, 2023