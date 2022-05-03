Cardi B Explodes On Instagram Live & Says God Has Cursed Her

Cardi B vented about her frustrations with fame on Instagram Live.

The Atlantic Records artist faced scrutiny for making a joke about drug use at a 2022 Met Gala afterparty. Cardi B reacted to the criticism on social media and admitted she’s fed up with being famous.

“Don’t wish to be famous, bro,” she told her followers. “Wish to be rich. Y’all don’t want fame. Once you become famous, you can’t be yourself. You can’t joke, you can’t say nothing, you can’t smack nobody, you can’t this and that, you can’t correct nobody. You can do nothing!”

Cardi B continued, “I’m really a prisoner of f###### fame. Fame, fame, fame, fame. I don’t even have a voice anymore … I swear to God if it wasn’t for this f###### Facebook show, I would delete all my social media right now because I’m so tired.”

imagine saying something like that in front of all celebrities, shoutout to billie pic.twitter.com/tM9E93mfmA — 𝗙𝗔🅱️𝗜𝗢ᴺᴹ (@FABIOTHEEBARB) May 3, 2022

The party drama made Cardi B reflect on how much her life has changed over the past five years. She bemoaned the pitfalls of fame, calling it a curse.

“I feel like God cursed me with fame, deadass,” she said. “Dead f###### ass. God really cursed me with fame because fame is just like – Oh God, ugh, I hate it here. If I could click my f###### feet three times and go back to f###### 2013 when I was just a regular b#### dancing and making money every single night, that’s where I wanna be.”

She explained, “That’s when I was me. Not even 2016 – that’s when I was me. This whole go-by-the-books stuff, gotta watch what you say, gotta watch what you do – this is not me, bro. This is ridiculous. I don’t even understand how I always get in trouble, I feel like I’m always in trouble. I feel like I’m a celebrity that always be in the principal’s office, bro.”

Listen to Cardi B’s comments below.