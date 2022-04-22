Cardi B Speaks Up For Victims During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Cardi B spoke about the importance of awareness and supporting sexual assault victims, focusing blame on the “monsters” who abuse others.

Cardi B has never shied away from using her platform to speak on real-world issues, discussing everything from her views on politics to the benefits of a vegan lifestyle with her followers.

The rapper and business mogul shared an important message on Thursday (Apr. 21) with a lengthy statement in support of sexual assault awareness month. Cardi B encouraged her fans to stay safe and also spoke on the stigma faced by some victims and called out the “monsters” who perpetrate these crimes.”

“Before April is over, don’t forget it’s sexual assault awareness month, no means no!” Cardi began, “It’s doesn’t matter what you wear, it doesn’t matter who you are, male or female. For anyone going through this, the shame is not yours to carry… it’s the monsters who do this. #SAAM2022 💜”

Cardi continued with a reminder for parents about the importance of teaching kids how to stay safe.

“Also parents we can’t forget our children. There are sick people everywhere, daycare, schools, you name it,” she wrote. “Make sure you teach them from a early age, no one is to touch your private parts & never be afraid to tell mommy & daddy when someone makes you uncomfortable. #SAAM2022.”

Cardi B Says “It’s Okay To Speak Up”

Cardi B also discussed the need to give victims the space to tell their stories without shame or stigma. “Bringing the awareness can be a key to help stopping it. Women, children, and even men should never have to feel like they should be silenced or ashamed for telling their story and holding sick ass people accountable. It’s ok to speak up!” she added.

“Everyday I pray for my children, my family, and my friends because people are really sick but you know wanna know something? When one person speaks up it helps others see they are not alone, Cardi B concluded. Read her message in full below.